Leak reveals that Sonos' new soundbar could be called Arc and have speakers on

Sonos may be about to launch a new soundbar called Arc, as the device's apparent marketing images have been shared on Twitter by the filter and WinFuture writer Roland Quandt. The Arc appears to have powered speakers and could be considerably longer than the existing Sonos Beam soundbar.

You can see the images for yourself in Quandt's tweet, embedded below:

The first image in the upper left corner shows how much more the Arc can be compared to the 25.6-inch Beam. And the image of the inner parts of the Arc in the lower left corner seems to show that the new soundbar will not only have two up-firing speakers, but also two out-firing speakers and four from the front.

It is unclear exactly how much the Arc could cost, but Quandt responded to his own tweet. with a clue: "Price: money, a lot,quot;.

Dave Zatz shared images of what appears to be the Arc over the weekend, though he called it a Sonos Playbar update and didn't mention the Arc name. The new soundbar could come in black and white, according to Zatz images, and could have Apple's AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos on board, he said.

Earlier today, Quandt posted footage of what appears to be a new Sonos Five speaker, looking like a successor to Sonos Play: 5, and a third-generation Sonos Sub on Twitter and in an article about WinFuture. 9to5Mac He reported on the three new Sonos speakers on April 29, though he did not mention the names Arc or Sonos Five.

Sonos has been joking some kind of announcement for tomorrow May 6th, so it seems possible that these three speakers may be introduced soon.