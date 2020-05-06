Leah Messer says she wishes she had never lied to ex-husband Jeremy Calvert about abortion

As fans may know, in her memoirs, Leah Messer admitted that her third pregnancy that ended in a miscarriage was, in fact, a lie, as she actually had an abortion. While she doesn't regret that decision, she wishes she was honest about it from the start, both with the public and with her ex, Jeremy Calvert!

This is what he revealed in a new interview for Us Weekly, during which he spoke about his new book titled Hope, Grace, and Faith.

Leah talked about the whole thing, remembering that she was truly "considerate,quot; of everyone else's feelings at the time.

However, I would like to be honest about aborting.

When asked what she would change if she could, Leah said, "I would have been more honest about abortion." I would have owned that back then and would have been 100 percent honest. I would have been more considerate, even about my trip in general, just holding myself accountable and holding myself up for my trip. "

In the memoirs, Leah was also candid about her decision not to keep the baby, but also revealed that her mother suggested that she secretly take the pills and lie about a miscarriage.

She continues to write about the aftermath, saying that ‘I didn't feel anything after leaving the clinic, but the next day I took the second pill and only a few hours later I started having cramps. They told me it would be like having a heavy period, but it was much more than that. My mother was with me and when the cramps started, she called Jeremy. When she told him she was having a miscarriage, the way she played the role of a concerned mother was so compelling that she couldn't even say she was lying. "

Leah also wrote that she couldn't help but think that her mother really enjoyed all the drama while being scared, sore, and heartbroken.

That drama only continued the next day when Teen Mom's cameras appeared to document her alleged miscarriage.



