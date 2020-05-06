LaVar Ball returns with another absurd prediction: the three Ball brothers will unite in the Lakers

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't be worse.

There has been a sighting of LaVar Ball and, of course, some memorable quotes to accompany it. The patriarch of the talented Ball family was seen on Twitter on Cinco de Mayo, perhaps a few deeper Crowns than he would like to admit. Or maybe it was just being LaVar.

This time, old Ball dubbed himself with an old prediction: his three children, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, will be joining the West Coast in the future, with the Lakers.

"They come back to the Lakers later. That's the scoop, don't let them know that yet. We appear to the three there.

– LaVar Ball in Lonzo / Gelo / LaMelo teaming up at the Staples Center for the #LakeShow

Oof.

Of his three children, Lonzo is the only one with current NBA experience, and he was sent from the Lakers to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis mega deal last season, making a reunion at this juncture seem pretty unlikely. Middle boy LiAngelo is currently in the NBA G League's Oklahoma City Blue after a tumultuous college career at UCLA that resulted in his expulsion from school due to a store robbery incident in 2017. Still has not appeared in a game with Blue.

LaMelo, the youngest in the Ball family, is one of the top five prospects in the NBA 2020 Draft and could be No. 1 overall. However, there is no chance of him falling to the Lakers as they were the best team in this year's Western conference.

Some hexagons must be reversed, some chickens must be sacrificed, and a little voodoo magic must be removed in order for the three Ball brothers to end up in Los Angeles at some point in the future.

But hey, LaVar has been right before.