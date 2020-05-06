Home Entertainment Lata Mangeshkar mourns the disappearance of DO Bhansali

Lata Mangeshkar mourns the disappearance of DO Bhansali

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Lata Mangeshkar mourns the disappearance of DO Bhansali

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar mourned the death of sound recordist, Dhirajlal Ochhavlal Bhansali, popularly known as DO Bhansali. DO Bhansali passed away Monday at the age of 94. It was a recognized name in the music industry, as he worked in such films as Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Zanjeer (1973), and Victoria No. 203 (1972).

The singer took her Instagram and wrote: “Hamari Industry ke bahut mashhoor, sound recordist D O Bhansaliji ka aaj nidhan hua ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche the recorder. Minoo Katrak hee, jinhe buzz Minoo baba kehete the ay's assistant no. "

She later tweeted: “Minoo baba ke retirement ke baad Bhansaliji cheif bather printmaker. Wo ek bhale insaan the. Hamare bahut acche sambandh el. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de ".

In the 1950s, most Hindi cinema music managers recorded their songs in DO Bhansali's studio. Our deepest condolences to the friends and family of D. O. Bhansali.

Tin Mangeshkar Bhansali

%MINIFYHTML229ef73564f2c1f109701f92a86a08b713%%MINIFYHTML229ef73564f2c1f109701f92a86a08b714%%MINIFYHTML229ef73564f2c1f109701f92a86a08b715%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©