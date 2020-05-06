Largest alarm fire breaks out in Reseda commercial building – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML277763db9f930a16f90392a995586a8714%

– Firefighters quickly built a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Reseda on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported before 6 a.m. in a building that houses two businesses in the 18,500 block of West Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was contained in the back of one of the businesses, the fire department said.

It took 89 firefighters half an hour to control the flames. No one was hurt.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire or what the financial estimate of the damage was.