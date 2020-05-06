LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett are reportedly struggling a lot behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have struggled to maintain their relationship amid the coronavirus quarantine that has rocked the United States of America. As you may know, much of the nation is currently on lockdown since the virus began to spread across the nation.

The result of this has been an economic depression and the loss of many jobs. Also, many celebrities have had to postpone their wedding ceremonies until later in the year or cancel them entirely. Lala and Randall were just one of them.

Page Six reported that the 30-year-old man Vanderpump Rules Star and the 48-year-old producer were forced to reschedule their wedding on April 18 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It is very difficult to distance oneself socially during a wedding gathering.

According to Lala, who stopped Better together with Maria Menounos Recently, she and Randall have "almost broken a dozen times,quot; in the past two months. The reality star said, however, that she and Randall have walked away from their troubles and that everything is working now.

Kent went on to say that she knows they will always argue and argue about things, but it was nice to finally come to terms with the truth of their relationship and therefore reach a higher level. The star added, "We are in a great place,quot; right now, and she feels it couldn't be better.

Additionally, the reality star explained how his plans to expand his family have also been canceled. Currently, she and Randall are parents to their two children with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. They have London and Rylee.

Lala says she wants to have two children, while Randall only wants one. Since then, she has been talking to her gynecologist about how to get the process going, then the coronavirus pandemic occurred and all of that changed.

Lala and Randall's wedding was reportedly postponed until July this year, just a few months after their original April date.



