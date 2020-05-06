Kyle Richards tells Lisa Rinna to fuck in a tense exchange

Do not bring Kyle richards& # 39; sisters.

In a preview of tonight's new episode of The real housewives of Beverly HillsKyle's loyalty to his castmates is questioned during a tense conversation at a dinner party in Denise Richards& # 39; house.

"I feel like Dorit is irritated because she thinks you're rushing blindly in defense of Teddi in our group." Erika jayne explains in the preview.

"You come as a package,quot; Dorit Kemsley confirms "I don't think you blindly defend anyone in this group like you have Teddi."

Cut to Puppygate from last season, where Kyle lost his best friend and RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump for defending Dorit and not believing LVP. "I lost one of my closest friends defending you! Talk about selective memory," Kyle says in a confessional.