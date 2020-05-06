Kourtney Kardashian reportedly encouraged Scott Disick to enter rehab after noticing his recent struggles

# Roommates, it seems that even though their relationship ended a few years ago, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick still have a very close bond that goes beyond shared parenting. According to recent reports, Kourtney was instrumental in convincing Scott to voluntarily register at a rehab center after noticing that he had been struggling.

Many fans were shocked to learn of the news that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians,quot; star Scott Disick was at a local rehab center, having apparently conquered his previous drug and alcohol problems. However, @USWeekly reports that the main reason Scott voluntarily decided to receive treatment is because his ex (and mother of his three children) Kourtney Kardashian encouraged him to seek treatment after noticing changes in his behavior.

An internal source reveals that "Kourtney encouraged Scott to go to rehab and specifically APN Lodge because he saw that he was struggling." He reportedly started using drugs and alcohol again as a result of never really dealing with the loss of his parents in October 2013 and January 2014. Scott's attorney, Marty Singer, confirmed that his period at the All Rehabilitation Center Points North in Colorado was short – he lived after a photo of him inside was leaked to the media.

Singer said the following about Scott's invasion of privacy:

“Surprisingly, as a result of HIPAA's violation of the facility and its violation of privacy, it has become unprotected and immediately returns home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action. ”

Meanwhile, APN President and CEO Noah Nordheimer expressed his regret over the incident:

"(I am) sickened by any publication that reports on the struggles of an individual's life without their consent."

The inside source also explained that Scott's mental health had recently been questioned, saying that "Scott's breakup and past problems with Kourtney and the deaths of his parents have deeply affected him," the source added. "Although it didn't always come out negatively, these are things that he constantly had to struggle with and live with and that don't disappear overnight."

