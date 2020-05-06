Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cinco de Mayo was memorable, to say the least

Kimberly Guilfoyle got in touch with her Latino roots on Cinco de Mayo indeed Trumpian fashion: Calling for a wall between the United States and Mexico and making a sad-looking Mexican lasagna.

Former Fox News presenter, current Donald Trump Jr's girlfriendand the National Chairman of Trump's Victoria Finance Committee led an online Latinos for Trump event Tuesday night, which can best be described as flattering cheerleaders for an administration that actively antagonizes Latinx people in the United States and abroad. The only thing that made it worse was Guilfoyle's Laker gold and purple blouse.

Guilfoyle was United by a grim team of Trump devotees: Betty Cardenas, the national president of the Republican Hispanic National Assembly; John Sanchez, former lieutenant governor of New Mexico; and Matt Gomez, member of the Latino Advisory Board for Trump who is really in arms.

"Since taking office, President Trump has been an advocate for millions of Latinos who make our country so great, ”Guilfoyle began. "And tonight, in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, we want to recognize the great contributions and achievements made by Mexicans Americans. "

How they celebrated those contributions and achievements was bleak. Guilfoyle then opened the room to discuss why "Sleepy Joe Biden" is not the right candidate for Latinos; Responses ranged from "We are realizing that our conservative values ​​are being honored [by Trump]", "[Obama-Biden] empowered Israel's enemies" and "[Trump is giving us] a hand, not a handoutside what Sleepy Joe Biden is talking about. "

"Latinos have never done better than under President Trump," said Guilfoyle. And he continued, demonizing undocumented immigrants and promoting Trump as a savior and friend of Mexico along the way.

And what better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than with the fear of "building the wall"?

"That is why we are building the wall, to keep everyone safe, including people trying to come who feel desperate," said Guilfoyle. "We see these, like, human and drug traffickers taking advantage of the cartel, really, trusting the vulnerabilities [and saying]: "We will make you a promise of this" as we take your money and put your lives at risk. Thanks to President Trump and working cooperatively with our friends in Mexico, we are going to close that! "

If this declarative statement does not end with the poster, then perhaps your Cinco de Mayo …themed dinner will.

With "Mexican lasagna.

And homemade cheese.

With a slice of why the hell he's wearing boots around the house on one side.

This really kept America cool for one more day.