Kim Kardashian baffles fans with & # 39; Third Hand & # 39; in a major Photoshop glitch

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He shares snake-themed photos he took to promote his nail range, but doesn't realize the mistake before posting them.

Kim Kardashian It is not perfect after all. Between juggling parenting and running her business, the mother of four barely has time to inspect the details of each photo she shares on her social media page. This has led her to become the victim of the latest Photoshop failure.

On Monday, May 4, the 39-year-old reality show star shared snake-themed images from her February photo shoot, which she did to promote her range of pressed nails. As usual, it looked hot on top of the snake print bra, but didn't realize photoshop was crashing.

In one of the images that he captioned with "Venomousss", the wife of Kanye West He pressed both hands against the wall, slightly above his head. But after a close inspection, fans noticed what appear to be several fingers sticking out of his hair on the right side of his head.

These eagle-eyed fans quickly jumped into the comment section to alert Kim of the "third hand." One person wrote: "You left an extra hand in your hair." Finding it funny, another commented, "Lol, you forgot to edit the other hand in your hair."

Some others were baffled by the epic failure of Photoshop. "Madam, why is there a finger in your hair?" Commented one surprised user. Another similarly commented, "Why does your hair have an extra hand?" Someone else called her, "Why are there fingers in your hair, do you have three arms?"

Kim's failure in Photoshop comes just days after her half-sister Kylie Jenner Experienced the same. The 22-year-old billionaire recently shared photos of her wearing a colorful bikini as she posed poolside at her $ 36 million home.

Kylie Jenner's Photoshop mistake

But the cosmetic mogul was called when people noticed a strange curve at the edge of the pool, prompting accusations that she changed her body shape. The error was even clearer compared to another photo taken on the same site, where the pool side seemed completely normal.

Kylie then removed the image in question before reloading it with the cropped editing error.