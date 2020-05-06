Khia believes she would beat Trina in a hypothetical battle

Instagram

Her comments quickly spark an online conversation with most of the people who criticize her for thinking she will win the hypothetical battle, although some are jumping in her defense.

Up News Info –

Khia has long been in dispute with Trina, and seems to think it would be fun to have her against him. "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"starring in a live Instagram song battle. During a recent Instagram Live session, the raptor" My Neck, My Back "publicly challenged Trina to come face to face on Timbaland and Swizz beatz"Verzuz".

"Oh, I wish someone would, who wants to prove me like that?" Khia enthusiastically said in a clip that circulated online on Tuesday, May 5. "Who?" he repeated, with someone on the line named Trina. "

Khia seemed to like the suggestion. "Do you want to have a hitting battle, b *** h? I have 285 hits to put you at **," he said later.

<br />

Her comments quickly sparked an internet conversation with most of the people criticizing her for thinking she would win the hypothetical battle. "Sister, but we only know of 1 hit," a fan reminded Khia. "It is not a success if we do not know. That is just that," added another.

%MINIFYHTML7d4c08eaea412b35960be603e9f683ea12%

"They keep saying that Khia was beaten. But is it a hit if most of us don't know them?" another echoed the sentiment. Someone also commented, "I like Khia, but if people don't know the songs, you can't win the battle. There is no way I can beat Trina."

However, Khia had some people on his back. "KHIA has a lot of HITS! She is my favorite female artist," wrote one follower. Another user claimed: "You all sleep on Khia … Khia's songs are played before Trina! Only Florida knows the TRUTH."

Another advocate said, "At any block party in Florida you will hear Khia before Trina, ALWAYS." Praising Khia, someone added: "Even Khia's Christmas song is amazing, stop sleeping with my girl, she is a hit maker."

Trina has yet to respond to Khia's challenge.