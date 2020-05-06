Kew Media Distribution Collapsed Due to More Than $ 14 Million to Customers – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The collapse of Kew Media Distribution has left more than 250 of its customers £ 10.8M ($ 13.4M) out of pocket, according to a report revealing financial damage from the disappearance of the TV and movie sales house.

Kew Media Distribution's parent company Kew Media Group went bankrupt in February, but the warning lights were flickering long before the accident, as customers on the distribution arm complained they were owed royalties.

Now, a report from Kew Media Distribution administrator FTI Consulting revealed that the company owed nearly £ 11 million to producers and other customers worldwide, including Netflix and CNN.

The figure is a combination of claims made by partners and Kew Media Distribution records, but FTI said the final total is likely to be higher since the distributor did not share full sales reports with all customers.

FTI added that it does not expect producers to recoup this money significantly, even after completing a sale of the Kew Media Distribution library.

The report reveals that Leaving Neverland producer Amos Pictures is among Kew Media Distribution's biggest creditors. The company is owed nearly £ 523,000 in royalties after Kew Media Distribution sold its HBO / Channel 4 movie to Michael Jackson internationally.

Amos founder Dan Reed finished his Leaving Neverland Distribution deal with Kew Media Distribution, but FTI does not recognize the termination and includes the title in its library sale. Reed told Up News Info that he is prepared to take legal action to protect his rights.

Other notable creditors include World Productions, which Kew Media Distribution used to sell its hit drama BBC One. Duty fulfillment internationally. The company owned by ITV Studios is owed almost £ 66,000.

CNN (£ 399,000), Netflix (£ 79,000), BBC Studios (£ 90,000), Idris Elba & # 39; s Green Door Pictures (£ 36,000), Studio Canal (£ 17,000), Nick Broomfield & # 39; s Lafayette Films (£ 16,000) and Ecosse Films (£ 8,000) are also among those owed.

FTI said the sale of the Kew Media Distribution library is in the advanced stages and is in exclusive negotiations with a buyer. It received initial expressions of interest from 38 companies, including private equity and film and television distribution companies. "It is not certain that a successful sale will be completed," FTI warned.