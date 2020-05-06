BuzzFeed News has reporters on five continents giving you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and subscribe to our newsletter, Sprout today.

Kevin Spacey, accused of sexually assaulting and harassing several men, including teens, throughout his career, has compared the consequences of the race to the economic disaster caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I often don't like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," he said in a virtual Founder of Bits & Pretzels. Breakfast podcast episode in April that recently resurfaced. "But in this case, I feel like I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stopped."

Spacey recalled that her "world changed completely,quot; in 2017, referring to the torrent of accusations that arose about her predatory behavior towards men.

"So while we may have encountered similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very similar," he added. "I empathize with what it feels like to suddenly tell me that you can't go back to work or that you can lose your job and that it's a situation you have no control over."

Spacey has been accused of sexually abusing and harassing multiple men over the course of several decades, some of whom were teenagers at the time.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to speak about his alleged experience with Spacey in 1986. Rapp said Spacey invited him to a party, and at the end of the night, when he was the only remaining guest, Spacey placed him in a bed. and made a sexual advance towards him. Rapp was 14 years old at the time.

"The older I get and the more I know, I feel very lucky that something worse has not happened," Rapp told BuzzFeed News in an interview in October 2017. "And at the same time, as I get older, the more I can't believe it. I could never imagine [that] someone else I know would do something like that to a 14 year old. "

%MINIFYHTML5d29374674347a49840593a38017ea0b14%