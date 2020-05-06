Kevin Spacey compares job loss from the COVID-19 crisis to his fall due to sexual assault allegations

WENN

In a new interview, the former star of & # 39; House of Cards & # 39; He claims that he is able to relate to those affected by the new coronavirus since he knew 'how it feels like your world to suddenly stop'.

Dishonored actor Kevin Spacey He sympathizes with those who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic after their world "suddenly stopped" amid allegations of sexual misconduct in late 2017.

The career and legacy of the "American Beauty" star were left in ruins in October 2017, when the actor Anthony Rapp, 48, accused Spacey, 60, of making sexual advances towards him when he was a minor teenager.

The news prompted a number of other alleged victims to come forward with their own claims about Spacey's inappropriate behavior, costing him his job in the hit political drama series. "House of cards"and led to it being edited from the Ridley Scott movie"All the money in the world"

Spacey has been going down ever since, only reappearing in two weird viral Christmas videos, but recently re-emerged to reflect on how her experience of suddenly finding herself out of work compares to people whose livelihoods have been threatened by the COVID-19 outbreak. , which has led to several industry closings worldwide.

In an interview for the Bits & Pretzels podcast, he said: "I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stopped."

"I don't think it is a surprise to anyone that my world has completely changed in the fall of 2017. My job, my relationships, and my position in my own industry disappeared in a matter of hours," Spacey shared, according to the Daily Mail.

"And while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, although for very different reasons, I still feel that some of the emotional struggles are very similar. And I have empathy for what it feels like to be told suddenly can't go back to work , or that you could lose your job, and it's a situation that you have absolutely no control over. "

The acclaimed actor admitted that he felt lost when the #MeToo movement turned his life upside down, comparing the pursuit of his professional dreams to driving a car.

"I was so busy defining myself by what I did or what I was trying to do that when I stopped, I had no idea what to do next, because all I knew was how to act," Spacey continued.

"When my career came to a complete halt, when I faced the uncertainty that I could never be hired again as an actor, I had asked myself a question that I had never asked myself before, which is, 'If I can't act, who I am? "

Spacey, who has denied wrongdoing, still faces six allegations of sexual assault in the UK, related to alleged incidents between 1996 and 2013, while a criminal complaint in Massachusetts was dropped last year (19) after his accuser declined to testify at a pre-trial hearing.

Another sexual assault investigation in Los Angeles was also recently abandoned following the death of the alleged victim, an unidentified male massage therapist, who had accused Spacey of misconduct during an incident at a private residence in Malibu, California, in 2016. .