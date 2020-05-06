Kevin Spacey compares coronavirus layoffs to his own professional fall

Kevin Spacey He is under fire for comparing the consequences of his career to the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the episode of Bits and pretzels podcast with Britta Weddeling, which aired in April, Spacey said: "I don't like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is unique and very personal experience. But in this case, I feel like I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stopped. "

Spacey's comments, which recently resurfaced, come after the first House of cards The actor was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing several men, including teens. However, in July 2019, the sexual assault case against Spacey was withdrawn due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness."

On the podcast, Spacey continued, "So while we may have encountered similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very similar."