Kevin Spacey compares coronavirus layoffs to his own professional fall

Kevin Spacey He is under fire for comparing the consequences of his career to the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
During the episode of Bits and pretzels podcast with Britta Weddeling, which aired in April, Spacey said: "I don't like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is unique and very personal experience. But in this case, I feel like I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stopped. "
Spacey's comments, which recently resurfaced, come after the first House of cards The actor was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing several men, including teens. However, in July 2019, the sexual assault case against Spacey was withdrawn due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness."
On the podcast, Spacey continued, "So while we may have encountered similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very similar."
Referring to the millions of Americans unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spacey said: "I empathize with what it feels like to suddenly know that you can't go back to work or that you could lose your job and that it's a situation you absolutely have no control. "
Following allegations of sexual assault and harassment, Spacey was expelled from House of cards.
Actor Anthony Rapp He was the first person to come forward accusing Spacey of sexual assault, citing an incident in 1986. The actor was 14 at the time.
While Spacey claimed he did not recall the alleged incident, he apologized to Rapp and also came out as gay in his apology to the Star Trek: Discovery actor.
In addition, other allegations of inappropriate behavior were raised against the dishonored actor following the Rapp indictment.
In December 2018, it was revealed that Spacey was facing a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting the son of a former television newscaster. The alleged act is said to have taken place in 2016. The sexual assault survivor was 18 at the time.
Ari Behn, who died in 2019, also accused the disgraced actor of groping him in 2017. The incident is said to have taken place 10 years earlier at a concert for the Nobel Peace Prize.
"We had a great conversation, he sat next to me," he recalled, according to the BBC. "After five minutes he said, 'Hey, let's go out and smoke a cigarette.' Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls."
Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him.
