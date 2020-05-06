Home Entertainment Kevin Hart rejects $ 60 million by judge

Kevin Hart rejects $ 60 million by judge

A judge dismissed a $ 60 million lawsuit against comedian Kevin Hart.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge ordered that all claims against the comedian in the $ 60 million Montia Sabbag be dismissed, as the federal court determined that the lawsuit was filed in the wrong place.

In February, Hart requested that the lawsuit be dismissed as he was not properly notified.

According to Hart, a process server working for plaintiff Sabbag simply "stopped by Hart's house and threw a summons and complaint out of a car window at the sight of,quot; a security guard parked outside the residence for the month. past.

