Kenya Moore Makes Big Announcement About Daughter Brooklyn Daly's Future With Stunning Photo

Kenya Moore has turned to social media to make a fantastic announcement about her adorable daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

the Atlanta Real Housewives (RHOA) Star has revealed that baby Brooklyn has gotten a new concert.

The girl is officially the new spokesperson for Kenya Moore Haircare. Marc Daly's wife also revealed that she hopes her daughter will one day take over the brand.

She shared a beautiful photo and captioned it: “One of the proudest moments of my life! Introducing the new #kenyamoorehair face, my daughter … Miss @thebrooklyndaly. I am building an empire for her! This is my legacy as a Founder and CEO of a dual minority. I invested in myself. This is the lesson for her of what a true boss is today. I am very proud that she represents the #KenyaMooreHair brand. She embodies class, intelligence, kindness, pride, happiness, and beauty! The perfect spokesperson 👸🏾👶🏽 Thank you @sallybeauty for believing in our brand! @Sally is already open in 50% of its stores! Get yours today or online at sallybeauty.com. "

A fanatic said this: “A legacy to pass down from generation to generation. I am very proud of you @thekenyamoore. You are an intelligent and inspiring woman. ❤️ "

This sponsor replied: "Yes! … MISSION MILLION DOLLARS BABY !!! I love you and love what you are becoming from motherhood! 💜🙌🏾💜 KEEP IT UP, MOM! !!! ”

This follower stated: "This lady, despite her unpleasant way of responding, I admire her so much that she has struggled during the storm, the shame of bad decisions in men, but despite everything, she had her own house, had a baby we never thought could be possible n here she is so strong, bold and brave n her growing products. You can only hate her and that will not change anything in her life or add anything to yours. "

Another person shared: “Baby Brooklyn is already booked and busy. She really looks like a doll: Chile and can speak better than some of these IG moms who put a camera on their child's face still in a diaper, eat sugary foods and can barely speak anything recognizable. I guess child development is in the background in terms of likes, clicks and sponsorships. I'm glad to see Kenya putting education first for Brooklyn. "

This installer wrote: “Well, you must keep the coins coming in. Why not use your child for financial gain? In the next decade or so, you will have a contract to keep the money train going. Reality television "is not forever,quot;.

This supporter stated: "Who could have seen this moment even two years ago? You have wished and prayed for so long. And here we have a laugh, a smile, a song, a count, a conversation, the pretty girl running with her legs and the most adorable voice and this huge personality. She's like a ray of sunshine that lights up your life and our day when you are so kind to share. I still can't get over it! She is just beautiful. God is so good !! "

