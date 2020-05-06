Kenya and Somalia to jointly investigate cargo plane crash

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Kenya and Somalia to jointly investigate cargo plane crash

NAIROBI, Kenya – Somali and Kenyan officials agreed to jointly investigate the crash of a private cargo plane in Somalia on Monday, an incident that many thought could further escalate political tensions between the two countries.

The Kenya-registered plane was on a humanitarian mission when it crashed in the city of Bardale, in the southwestern region of the Bay of Somalia. The plane, which belonged to African Express Airways, sank around 3:30 p.m. local time, killing all six people on board. The plane was delivering supplies related to the coronavirus pandemic and had initially left the Somali capital Mogadishu for Bardale.

Authorities have said the cause of the accident remains unclear, but there is speculation that it was shot down.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed invited Kenyan civil aviation authorities to join their Somali counterparts to investigate the accident. Mr. Mohamed also said that the government had "increased aviation security measures,quot; to ensure that much-needed supplies reach their intended destinations.

Somali transport minister Mohamed Abdullah Salad, along with senior officials from Kenya and Ethiopia, visited the crash site on Wednesday.

With 835 confirmed coronavirus infections, Somalia has the higher number of cases across East Africa, behind Djibouti, which has 1,120 cases. Somalia has a weak health system, and humanitarian organizations have warned in recent weeks that many cases have not been tested or detected.

%MINIFYHTML912e82eeddf8c209c2163d538ab852d014%

"The situation is about to spiral out of control," said Richard Crothers, Somalia's director for the International Rescue Committee. "We are seeing widespread community transmission in a country that will not be able to handle a multitude of seriously ill patients at once."

Beyond decades of violence, the country in the last year alone faced severe drought, floods and devastating Locust invasion, leaving millions of Somalis displaced and hungry across the country.

"To say that the people of Somalia have already suffered enough would be an understatement," said Crothers.

"Obtaining a clear answer about what happened and managing the investigation in a cooperative and transparent manner will be essential to avoid a blame game that gets out of control," he said.

Hussein Mohamed contributed reports from Mogadishu, Somalia.

%MINIFYHTML912e82eeddf8c209c2163d538ab852d015%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here