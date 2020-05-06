Kenya and Somalia to jointly investigate cargo plane crash

NAIROBI, Kenya – Somali and Kenyan officials agreed to jointly investigate the crash of a private cargo plane in Somalia on Monday, an incident that many thought could further escalate political tensions between the two countries.
The Kenya-registered plane was on a humanitarian mission when it crashed in the city of Bardale, in the southwestern region of the Bay of Somalia. The plane, which belonged to African Express Airways, sank around 3:30 p.m. local time, killing all six people on board. The plane was delivering supplies related to the coronavirus pandemic and had initially left the Somali capital Mogadishu for Bardale.
Authorities have said the cause of the accident remains unclear, but there is speculation that it was shot down.
While members of the Somali militant group Al Shabab Remaining active in southern Somalia, Bardale and its airstrip are secured by Somali forces, as well as by Ethiopian troops who are part of the African Union peacekeeping mission in the country.
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed invited Kenyan civil aviation authorities to join their Somali counterparts to investigate the accident. Mr. Mohamed also said that the government had "increased aviation security measures,quot; to ensure that much-needed supplies reach their intended destinations.
Somali transport minister Mohamed Abdullah Salad, along with senior officials from Kenya and Ethiopia, visited the crash site on Wednesday.
With 835 confirmed coronavirus infections, Somalia has the higher number of cases across East Africa, behind Djibouti, which has 1,120 cases. Somalia has a weak health system, and humanitarian organizations have warned in recent weeks that many cases have not been tested or detected.
"The situation is about to spiral out of control," said Richard Crothers, Somalia's director for the International Rescue Committee. "We are seeing widespread community transmission in a country that will not be able to handle a multitude of seriously ill patients at once."
Beyond decades of violence, the country in the last year alone faced severe drought, floods and devastating Locust invasion, leaving millions of Somalis displaced and hungry across the country.
"To say that the people of Somalia have already suffered enough would be an understatement," said Crothers.
The private cargo plane crash comes amid tense relations of months between Kenya and Somalia. In March, tensions worsened after Kenya said that internal strife between Somali federal government troops and forces loyal to a regional leader had spread to Kenya's territory. In April, Kenyan security officials said members of the Somali army attacked the Kenyan defense forces that were on patrol.
The International Court of Justice is also judging a long-standing maritime border dispute between the two nations, with public hearings. set for next month.
While details of the accident remain sparse, "any suspicion of foul play will have serious consequences,quot; for regional security, said Omar Mahmood, a senior analyst in Somalia with the International Crisis Group, an organization that seeks to prevent deadly conflicts.
"Obtaining a clear answer about what happened and managing the investigation in a cooperative and transparent manner will be essential to avoid a blame game that gets out of control," he said.
Hussein Mohamed contributed reports from Mogadishu, Somalia.
