Kendall Jenner criticized with $ 150,000 lawsuit over posted video

If you know the culture of celebrities, it is not uncommon for famous people, regardless of their industry, to be overwhelmed with lawsuits and other legal quagmire.

This is especially pronounced in the case of the music and photography industry, where copyright laws are often vague and sometimes not even known to the accused. Hot New Hip Hop earlier today reported that Kendall Jenner is just another celebrity who had to deal with a legal battle in recent weeks.

The supermodel allegedly received a federal lawsuit of $ 150,000 regarding a paparazzi clip that she posted about herself on Instagram. As you may or may not know, a photographer or cameraman owns the rights to a photo or video regardless of who is in it.

The person who captured the audio recording, video recording, or photo is the sole owner at that time. Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, and other stars have learned the same lesson repeatedly.

Simply put, models and artists often forget that even if they are in the image / video, they do not own their rights. This is the same for the case of Angela Ma, who is currently suing Kendall Jenner after committing a copyright infringement by posting a video of herself on Instagram.

According to HNHP, the New York native captured the aforementioned clip when Kendall was leaving a building in New York City in 2019. When Kendall posted the paparazzi photo on her IG account, she filed a lawsuit against her. Kendall published it on September 12, 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Ma claims that he already registered the video recording with the United States Copyright Office before Kendall went and put it on his IG.

As noted above, this happens to celebrities all the time, including Lebron James, who was sued by photographer Steven Mitchell, after he posted a photo of himself on his Facebook that Mitchell had taken.

Ad

Reportedly $ 150,000 is the normal amount of money for these copyright infringement lawsuits. Another star to face a lawsuit, for this reason, was Jennifer López and her company, Nuyorican Productions.



Post views:

0 0