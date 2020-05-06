Kelly Rowland Confirms Roc Nation Agreement

Destiny's former daughter Kelly Rowland has confirmed that she has signed a deal with Roc Nation, and promises to release more music.

"Roc Nation is my management company. That's new. It's familiar and it just happened. It really worked and is working very well so far. My team, I have a great team. It doesn't mean I didn't. I have a great team before. I had a great team before. You evolve, you keep going and that's it and Roc Nation is at home now, "he told AP.

