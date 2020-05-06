Kelly Rowland Confirms Roc Nation Agreement

Destiny's former daughter Kelly Rowland has confirmed that she has signed a deal with Roc Nation, and promises to release more music.

"Roc Nation is my management company. That's new. It's familiar and it just happened. It really worked and is working very well so far. My team, I have a great team. It doesn't mean I didn't. I have a great team before. I had a great team before. You evolve, you keep going and that's it and Roc Nation is at home now, "he told AP.

The singer also revealed that, although signed for management, she remains an independent artist.

"Yes [I am], for now. There have been really cool calls. At the same time, it's such a different space and time in music now. I think in my head he's just browsing through everything. I'm definitely independent. It's something which I love, and there's some of that you think about: "Oh, I need a little bit more budget money to run some of this," he explained.

"I always say the dog in Destiny & # 39; s Child cheated on me because we had pictures. People say," Are you going to release a song without pictures? Now that I launched 'Coffee' people say, 'OK, what are we going to get next? What visual are we going to get next? "So I feel that pressure, but I just want to take it a little bit easier."