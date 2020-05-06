Kelly Ripa reveals her son Michael Consuelos has landed a job on his show

It seems that Kelly Ripason of Michael Consuelos He has a new concert.

The 49-year-old presenter revealed that her 22-year-old son has been helping with her show on the Wednesday episode of Living with Kelly and Ryan.

The topic came up later Ryan Seacrest We discussed how video games can be a way for children to connect in the midst of social estrangement and how some parents let their children play more games during this time.

"They won't admit this … but I think my kids are having fun," Kelly said.

Ryan then asked if his oldest son was a player. While Kelly said yes, she also suggested that Michael had been a little busy.

"I really mean, if I'm honest, he's been producing my end of this show," he said. "So he's really working while he's finishing because he's ready to 'graduate' from college … but I said, 'Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You have a job before Graduate. That has to make you feel good. He's like, "Uh, yeah."