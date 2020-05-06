Kelly Clarkson's mansion could be yours for $ 10 million: enter

Do you have $ 10 million to spare? This news is for you!

You'll be glad to know that Kelly Clarkson I just listed your Los Angeles mansion for that high price. Even if you're not in the market to buy a home right now, it doesn't hurt to take a look at a fabulous property.

The singer and presenter's huge house has eight bedrooms, nine full baths, a gym, a wine cellar, a game room, and much more. Plus, the backyard is a Los Angeles dream, as there's an outdoor pool, built-in grill area, and in-ground spa.

Plus, there is plenty of grass and greenery to enjoy when you just want to spend time breathing fresh air.

And if you have children, there are many rooms for your little ones. Plus, all fashionistas will love to know that the home comes complete with larger-than-life walk-in closets and bathrooms with plenty of vanity space.

