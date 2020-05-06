Kayleigh McEnany Tries To Turn Tables Into Media – Up News Info

In her second official briefing to the White House press corps, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about a comment she made on February 25 on the Fox Business Channel, in which she said that because of President Donald Trump "We won't see diseases like the coronavirus comes here."

At the time, McEnany was working for the Trump campaign as a national press secretary.

On Wednesday, White House Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason asked if he would withdraw the comment, given what has happened since then.

But McEnany tried to turn the tables on the media, suggesting that various media also downplayed the coronavirus threat.

"I was asked a question on Fox Business about the president's travel restrictions," he said. "I noticed what was the intention behind those travel restrictions, that is, we will not see the coronavirus here. We will not see terrorism coming here, referring to an earlier set of travel restrictions. "

She added: “I guess I would go back to the media and ask similar questions. Does Vox want to remember that they proclaimed that the coronavirus would not be a deadly pandemic? Make The Washington Post I want to remember that they told Americans to take over, the flu is bigger than the coronavirus. Make The Washington Post Similarly, we want to remember that our brains are making us exaggerate the threat of the coronavirus. Make The New York Times You want to regain that fear of the virus that can spread faster than the virus itself. Does NPR want to recover that the flu was a much greater threat than the coronavirus? And finally, once again. The Washington PostThey would like to resume that the government should not respond aggressively to the coronavirus. "Then the briefing ended and he left.

The way the virus was handled by the media has already been a cause for some dismay, but he seems to be wrong to rely too heavily on experts, including those from the Trump administration.

In a piece for Vox & # 39; s Recode last month, Peter Kafka wrote: "If you read the stories from that period, not just the headlines, you'll see that most of the information that keeps the pieces together comes from authoritative sources that You want reporters to turn to: experts in institutions like the World Health Organization, the CDC, and academics with real-world knowledge.

“The problem, in many cases, was that this information was incorrect, or at least incomplete. Which raises the difficult question for journalists examining our performance in recent months: How do we cover a story in which neither we nor the experts we turn to know what is not yet known? And how do we warn Americans about the full range of potential risks in the world without sounding the alarms so constantly that they disconnect us? "

the SendAaron Blake wrote last month that comparisons of what Trump and his supporters said and what the media reported or concluded are not necessarily apple-to-apple comparisons, as the threat of the virus was being taken more seriously in the recent times. February than it was in late January.

What is clear is that the coronavirus was not ignored in the media, to the point that, in early February, there was some dismay that the outbreak was sensationalizing. A January weather coverage study showed that 41,000 articles in English mentioned the word "coronavirus," while only 1,800 articles mentioned the "Ebola" outbreak in the Congo in August 2018. Last month, after Trump claimed that the media ignored the virus, CNN published a summary of its coverage, as of January 6.

While trying to focus on the media, McEnany was clearly prepared for the question, as she read the notes as she reviewed the list of examples. More than anything, it indicates that she will attend the meetings armed with lines of attack against the media themselves.