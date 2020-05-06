Katy Perry, the Muppets and more join the new Disney Family Singalong

Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Sabrina Carpenter and John Legend are the last names to join The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II aired on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at ABC
Singers join previously announced artists Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley erbert, Josh Gad, Donald glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilsonand Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.
Ryan Seacrest will host again. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppets will open the show with Unbreakable kimmy schmidt star Tituss Burgess. In addition, Palmer will join several Dancing with the stars professional dancers included Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.
Learn about the performances below:
"A whole new world,quot; – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt
"Almost There,quot; – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose
"Baby of mine,quot; – Katy Perry
"Beauty and the Beast,quot; – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson
"Hakuna Matata,quot; – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III
"Part of Your World,quot; – Halsey
"Poor unfortunate souls,quot; – Rebel Wilson
"Remember Me,quot; – Miguel feat. Cristina Aguilera
"Step in Time,quot; and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,quot; – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert
"Try everything,quot; – Shakira
"When I grow up,quot; – Josh Gad
"You Will Be in My Heart,quot; – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland
"Your mother and mine,quot; – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang
"Zero to Hero,quot; – Keke Palmer feat. Dancing with the stars pros Lindsay ArnoldAlan Bersten Witney CarsonVal Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater
The special will once again raise awareness about the Feeding America charity.
Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at ABC
