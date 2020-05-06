Katy Perry, the Muppets and more join the new Disney Family Singalong

Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Sabrina Carpenter and John Legend are the last names to join The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II aired on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at ABC

Singers join previously announced artists Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley erbert, Josh Gad, Donald glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilsonand Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.