Katy Perry shows the details of her relationship with the bump and the baby dishes

Katy Perry she has a baby on board and a boyfriend by her side.
As the world crouches amid the coronavirus pandemic, the singer faces pregnancy as she adjusts to a new normal. Only three months ago, the artist revealed that she and her future husband Orlando Bloom They are expecting their first child together. But, shortly after the big news, and the accompanying new single, Bloom and Perry retired to their home like many around the world when the virus stopped daily life, including their upcoming nuptials.
"She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time," a source told E! News in mid-March. "Right now, she is not thinking about the wedding and when it will happen."
The source added: "She is just slowing down and trying to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved to have come home (from Australia) and is feeling well." Perry's spirit seemed to be awake when he went to Instagram Live this week with his fellow singer. Cyn.
During the conversation, the star showed off her growing baby bump, which was highly visible when Perry turned to the side.
"She is coming in," said the artist about her baby. "He's giving me the middle finger and he's definitely starting to chatter."
The star also referred to isolating herself with her future husband, noting that you cannot hide who you are while in quarantine.
"If you love me during quarantine, you can love me at any other time," he joked.
At one point, Cyn asked the singer, "Do you think, 'What will I write about?' Now that she has found her love and is going to have a child. In response, Perry said that just because you find your partner doesn't mean there won't be any problems or friction to write about.
"You will always be working on yourself and your relationship … Your partner is your mirror. I don't know about you, but sometimes if you put me in front of one of those magnifying mirrors like in a hotel, and suddenly I see my pores and I like my mustaches … I'm not leaving the hotel room. I'm going to be late for something in 30 minutes because I'll be like, I can't believe I'm seeing all these things. I never saw that I might need to take care of myself, "he explained. "Don't put a magnifying mirror this close to my face, but that's your partner."
