Katy Perry shows the details of her relationship with the bump and the baby dishes

Katy Perry she has a baby on board and a boyfriend by her side.

As the world crouches amid the coronavirus pandemic, the singer faces pregnancy as she adjusts to a new normal. Only three months ago, the artist revealed that she and her future husband Orlando Bloom They are expecting their first child together. But, shortly after the big news, and the accompanying new single, Bloom and Perry retired to their home like many around the world when the virus stopped daily life, including their upcoming nuptials.

"She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time," a source told E! News in mid-March. "Right now, she is not thinking about the wedding and when it will happen."

The source added: "She is just slowing down and trying to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved to have come home (from Australia) and is feeling well." Perry's spirit seemed to be awake when he went to Instagram Live this week with his fellow singer. Cyn.