Katie Maloney shines when she flaunts the weight loss result at the & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; meeting Photo

Weeks before filming the Season 8 reunion, Bravo's personality revealed that he had "lost a little over 20 pounds" after consulting with a doctor and working with a nutritionist.

Katie Maloney She has proudly shown the result of her recent weight loss. Weeks after telling fans that "he's lost a little over 20 pounds," the "Vanderpump Rules"The star turned to social media to share a beaming photo of herself while flaunting a slimmer figure in a sparkly dress.

In the Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday, May 5, the wife of Tom Schwartz She proudly posed in an In The Mood For Love dress that matched Balenciaga's silver heels. Along with the photo, she revealed that it was her appearance for the virtual recording of the Season 8 reunion. She added, "We may have been socially distant, but it was still [fire emoji]!"

The 33-year-old spoke about her weight loss journey on April 19. Answering questions from fans using Instagram Stories, he admitted to feeling good about losing 20 pounds and shared his advice for those who struggle, credit the doctor's appointment, and work with a nutritionist for his success.

"I thought it was a thyroid thing, so I went to the doctor and had a blood test done," explained the reality star why he decided to involve the doctor. "I think it is really important to monitor your health as well because, although it was not a thyroid issue, I found that my glucose levels were quite high and that they could have caused some pre-diabetic problems."

The discovery prompted Katie to consult with "a great nutritionist, who helped me understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially with insulin resistance or insulin sensitivity. So now I have a great understanding of nutrition and what types of food should and shouldn't be eating. " She added: "And I am not on a diet, but I have great knowledge about what kind of food to eat."

As for the "Vanderpump Rules," the Season 8 meeting was virtually filmed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 30. "Watch what happens live!" host Andy Cohen He confirmed this on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, May 4, recalling that he was distracted. Anderson CooperThe plan to announce the birth of their first child, Wyatt.

On Tuesday, Katie was not the only star of the show showing off her look for the virtual gathering. Stassi Schroeder She shared a selfie on Instagram that saw her swinging in a red top and gold dangle earrings. In the caption, he noticed that he was putting on makeup while writing: "Virtual reunion glam by me".

Cast member Danica DowMeanwhile, she searched for a blue number for her reunion look. "Issaaaa virtual meeting #PumpRules," he said in his Instagram post. "I never would have thought that my first reunion would be at home and that I would have to do my hair and makeup, but here we are!"