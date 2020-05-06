Kathie Lee Gifford says Hoda Kotb deserves an Emmy more than anyone

Kathie Lee Gifford really is your ex Today The biggest fan of the co-host!
The former presenter praised Hoda Kotb for his commitment to Today show amidst the coronavirus pandemic, counting In the room & # 39;s Jason Kennedy that she should be a lover of (another!) Daytime Emmy.
"I was doing FaceTiming with Hoda the other morning around 6 in the morning; it was not yet on the air," Kathie explained. "She's the only person in Studio 1A. And then she turns it around and it's on Antonio, one of my favorite cameramen. And I had really bad COVID. And my heart just said that he was good, that he was fine, that he was healthy and that he was back at work. "
However, Kathie said she couldn't imagine being back in the nearly-empty studio, as she was used to seeing her buzz "with enthusiasm, people, energy and a fair life."
"Hoda decided to be there in the studio. And if they don't give him an Emmy for what he's done …" Kathie told Jason. "No one deserved it more than that woman deserves it in the past six weeks."
Since Kathie's departure from Today In April 2019, one who arrived after 11 years of working there, Kathie admitted that she sometimes missed it, but knew that it was the right time to leave when she did.
"I don't have the schedule I once had," he said. "I don't have to get up every morning, get in a car, and drive whatever it is every day to New York City, which was made increasingly difficult because of the same potholes that I've been paying taxes for 40 years are still there. "
She continued, explaining that she believed New York City had changed.
"And I just couldn't stand the culture anymore, actually. Not the people. There were wonderful people living there," added Kathie. "But the culture has waned. The culture has become more evil. The culture no longer allows them to speak to each other with dignity and respect. Everyone is yelling at each other."
Kathie's departure from Today the show was also made easier by the fact that she "never wanted to be on television,quot; in the first place.
"I know people say, 'How can you quit your dream job?' And I say, 'I never said it was my dream job!'" He said. . "I wanted to be a singer and actress all my life. There were no talk show hosts."
Kathie is certainly living her dream now. She caught Jason up in all of his projects currently in progress, from a movie he starred to a book he wrote.
"I am producing certain films with my son, Cody. Yesterday I was on the phone with Roma Downey, we are producing something together," said Kathie. "I am making another movie for Hallmark. Writing these oratorios that I think bring biblical stories to life for people who think the Bible is irrelevant. It is the most relevant book ever written and more than ever today when you understand it in its original source. , its original context, what it actually says, not what bad translations say. "
Check out more of Kathie's conversation with Jason in the clip above!
