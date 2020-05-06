Kathie Lee Gifford says Hoda Kotb deserves an Emmy more than anyone

Kathie Lee Gifford really is your ex Today The biggest fan of the co-host!

The former presenter praised Hoda Kotb for his commitment to Today show amidst the coronavirus pandemic, counting In the room & # 39;s Jason Kennedy that she should be a lover of (another!) Daytime Emmy.

"I was doing FaceTiming with Hoda the other morning around 6 in the morning; it was not yet on the air," Kathie explained. "She's the only person in Studio 1A. And then she turns it around and it's on Antonio, one of my favorite cameramen. And I had really bad COVID. And my heart just said that he was good, that he was fine, that he was healthy and that he was back at work. "

However, Kathie said she couldn't imagine being back in the nearly-empty studio, as she was used to seeing her buzz "with enthusiasm, people, energy and a fair life."

"Hoda decided to be there in the studio. And if they don't give him an Emmy for what he's done …" Kathie told Jason. "No one deserved it more than that woman deserves it in the past six weeks."