Kate Beckinsale's new Clapback will instantly make you feel the burn

Ouch, we even feel that burning.

Kate Beckinsale She is known for defending herself online against social media critics and trolls without spitting words. On Wednesday, that was the case again after sharing her new cover for the June issue of Women & # 39; s Health UK.

"I'm SO excited to be on the cover of @womenshealthuk; however, be aware that we filmed this when it wasn't a pandemic, and it wasn't so easy to say something about a mountain in your pants talking about health and background exercises. For weird it looks now, "she captioned a cover photo on her Instagram page.

However, one comment pointed to smoking Beckinsale. "Speaking of health ???" the comment read. "But you smoke like a fireplace!"

Well the Widow the actress wasn't having a minute of that. "Not really, but you know what's funny: Every time someone makes a sarcastic comment nine out of ten times, their profile says ONLY GOOD FRIDAY, I must tell you, as a partner, you are not suffering entirely," he replied. .

After the comment was published a second time, the star replied, "You are so eager to say that you said it twice! Get yourself and your good vibes, sir."