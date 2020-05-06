Kate Beckinsale responds to sexist critics who drag her for dating younger men

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Contraband & # 39; He cites sexist double standards in Hollywood when he lashes out at critics who find fault with his love life after hooking up with Pete Davidson and Goody Grace.

Kate Beckinsale He has criticized double standards in Hollywood, after receiving regular criticism for going out and having fun instead of sitting at home "anticipating menopause while crocheting."

The 46-year-old actress has earned a reputation for her love of dating toyboys, with recent conquests including comedian. Pete davidson and singer Goody grace.

But in a new interview with Women & # 39; s Health magazine, Kate criticized the way her nights out are perceived, insisting that there is nothing wrong with "living life in a reasonably respectful way."

"It can be a bit of a political act to be a 32-year-old woman having fun at all," she explained. "And by that, I don't mean using drugs, drinking and having fun, because I never am, but being silly, going out and not saying, 'OMG, I'm going to sit at home and anticipate menopause while I crochet. Unless that you're doing that somehow seems risky, which is ridiculous to me. "

"And I am a witness that men constantly do what they want, whether in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorcycle or get a tattoo. It has not been interpreted as, 'Why haven't you had more children?' 39; or "Are you ever going to decide to become a father?" Or & # 39; Why have you had so many girlfriends? & # 39; "

Later in the interview, Kate, who is divorced from the director. Len Wiseman – suggested that married people could get along better if they live separately.

"I think more people would do well to get married if they didn't have to live in the same house," he reflected. "Being married is a bit easy, but living with the person is a lot. I also think, especially for women, and this is general, but I think it's common for us to mentally subjugate our needs to whoever else is in the room."