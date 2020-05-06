Kate Beckinsale – Here's why she prefers younger boys and is 'in love' from the current 22-year-old BF Goody Grace!

In recent years, the actress has only related to younger men, so it is clear at the moment that she has a type. That being said, Kate Beckinsale's new boyfriend Goody Grace is also 22 and 46!

But the actress definitely looks like she might be in her twenties and is coming out as she really is!

Obviously Kate is primarily attracted to younger men and is currently "in love,quot; with Goody, a Canadian musician who hasn't been watching for a long time.

Before him, the actress was also romantically linked to SNL star Pete Davidson, 26, and comedian Matt Rife, 24.

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Kate can get any boy she wants, so why wouldn't she want a handsome young boy? Kate likes younger men who are also artistic and can maintain their interest. Kate is in love with Goody and loves that he is very confident. But he also understands the age difference and has no expectations of where things will go in the long term. "

"She is very happy and content with the current situation and simply enjoys life as it unfolds," they said.

Kate and Goody have been photographed by the paparazzi who pack the PDA in the middle of the quarantine and they surely look very happy together.

Another source explained through the same site that ‘She is in a very carefree time in her life. She met Michael (Sheen) at 22 and had a baby at 25. Then, when they separated, she went straight to her other marriage. So now she feels like it's her time to experience what dating is like and she's picking men who will thrill her and know they won't try to tie her up. "

They also made sure to emphasize that she also doesn't care what others think of her!

Kate feels that she has earned the right to be happy in her own way and that is exactly what she is doing.



