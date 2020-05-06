Kate Beckinsale applauds people who criticize her for dating younger guys!

Kate Beckinsale obviously prefers to date younger men and that's totally fine! Right? Well some people don't believe it and have been letting you know by leaving hate comments on social media!

The actress is now applauding the haters through an interview for "Women's Health." This is what I had to say!

As you know, the 46-year-old actress is watching 22-year-old musician Goody Grace and is fed up with the backlash over her love life.

‘It can be a bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 having fun at all. And with that, I don't mean drugs, drinking and having fun, because I never am. But just being silly, going out and not just saying, "Oh my gosh, I'm going to sit at home and anticipate menopause while I crochet." Unless you do that, it somehow seems risky, which is ridiculous to me, "he told the publication.

Kate noted that a double standard is definitely happening.

After all, men don't have to worry about being judged for having fun when they're older.

He argued that ‘if that's in relationships, decide to buy a motorcycle or get a tattoo. It has not been interpreted as, 'Why haven't you had any more children?' Or are you ever going to be a father? Or 'Why have you had so many girlfriends?' If everyone is fucking with you, it can make you feel a little ugly for a minute, especially if there is nothing wrong & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Of course, if she was doing something wrong, she would get the trial, but the actress emphasized that she and other women like her are only living their lives in their own way, so they shouldn't receive as much attention, whether positive or negative.

At the end of the day, it really isn't anyone's business, but they still seem to think so!



