Kate Beckinsale addressed the double standard women face to date younger men

For the latest issue of Women & # 39; s Health UK, Kate Beckinsale told readers how she really feels about those pesky double standards of relationship, especially when it comes to women dating younger men.
It is a subject that the 46-year-old actor knows very well. Kate has seen it firsthand, including the time she dated Pete Davidson, 26, for a few months.
"It may be a bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 having fun at all," Kate told the magazine.
"It somehow seems to be risque, which is ridiculous to me."
"I am a witness that men constantly do what they want, be it in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorcycle or get a tattoo."
"It has not been interpreted as:" Are you ever going to decide to become a parent? "O,quot; Why have you had so many girlfriends? "
He went on to detail the scrutiny he dealt with online after his relationship with Pete went public last year.
"If everyone is shitting you, it can make you feel bad for a minute, especially if there really isn't anything wrong."
"If you strangle a squirrel or hurt someone, I get it, but living life in a reasonably respectful way shouldn't invite anyone to get too excited."
It's safe to say that Kate doesn't care about the negative connotations that people give to women dating younger men, so we can expect to see Kate continue to take care of her own business while sleeping with her 22-year-old Canadian boyfriend. . Musician Goody Grace, during isolation.
