Kashmir's main militant is assassinated, causing protests and anger

NEW DELHI – Before disappearing into the forest almost a decade ago, Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo was a school teacher who lived a relatively quiet life in Kashmir.
But then he reappeared in videos on social media alongside automatic weapons and grenades, renaming himself a fighter and demanding that India withdraw from the disputed territory of the Himalayas.
The assassination of Naikoo, a high-ranking leader in Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned militant group, was one of the most significant recent victories for Indian troops fighting against the secession movement in Kashmir, a rugged and disputed territory between India and Pakistan.
His death has rocked the region, turning the insurgency into a leaderless future and immediately escalating tensions between the Indian security forces and a local population that has often supported a brutal fight for independence.
"The insurgency in Kashmir could collapse now," said Aijaz Ahmad Wani, professor of political science at the University of Kashmir. "There has been a period of ups and downs, and this is one of the lowest points in the last 30 years."
In recent months, Kashmir has resisted a grim resurgence of violence, with India and Pakistan exchanging fire along the Line of Control, which divides the territory. Last weekend, a battle between the Indian army and the militants. He left seven people dead.
At least 50 militants and 20 soldiers have been killed this year, according to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal, a research project that tracks victims of the conflict.
For decades, Kashmir, an incredibly beautiful valley in the Himalayas, has been caught in the middle of the conflict between Hindu-majority India, which controls much of the territory, and Muslim-majority Pakistan.
Three wars between countries have claimed tens of thousands of lives. A secession movement that began in the late 1980s saw many guerrillas cross the border from Pakistan to India.
Naikoo, who was in his 30s, was perhaps the most powerful militant leader in Kashmir today.
After becoming a fighter in 2012, he constantly built a loyal fan base, dressing in army uniforms and spreading his message of resistance on social media. When he attended funerals for other militants, civilians, young and old, called him "teacher,quot; and rushed through the crowd to touch him.
Naikoo filled the void in power, encouraging young Kashmiris to quit their jobs, leave their homes and take up arms.
They hid in the forests of Kashmir, occasionally emerging to attack Indian security forces. Most lost their lives within a few months of joining the insurgency, although Naikoo has said violence was not the target.
"Yes, we have chosen the path of armed struggle, but mainly, we are for peace, not for war," he said. "It is the nature of the Indian state of occupation that has forced us to resort to violent methods of resistance."
Last August, Kashmir returned to uncertainty, when the Indian government revoked the partial autonomy of the region. Since then, many have been nervous in the Kashmir valley, where businesses were closed, streets cleared, and Indian security forces moved to search for militants.
On Tuesday, an eight-year search for Naikoo, which was at the top of the government's most wanted list, reached its peak.
Obtaining a notice that he was hiding in the village of Beighpora, in southern Kashmir, the Indian army and police officers surrounded the area to prevent it from escaping. According to witnesses and videos shared with The New York Times, they used bulldozers to dig deep trenches at night, looking for possible underground hiding places.
By Wednesday morning, they had tracked him down to a house in town. During a shooting, authorities said, Mr. Naikoo was killed, along with another militant. The authorities It cut off the internet in the Kashmir Valley, but protests quickly erupted.
In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir police proclaimed his death a great victory and implicated Mr. Naikoo in the deaths and kidnappings of at least a dozen civilians and security officers. "He resorted to brutal murder," he said.
But many Kashmiris said they viewed Mr. Naikoo differently.
Shortly after his death, a crowd of angry men surrounded a police vehicle near Beighpora, climbed on top of it, and hit its windows with wooden posts and tin foil.
Irfan Mir, a student living in Beighpora, said that Mr. Naikoo's death was the start of another wave of resistance. When a militant dies, he said, "another will be there to take his place."
"He was a hero, not only here, but throughout Kashmir," said Mir. "It will live in our hearts forever."
Sameer Yasir and Kai Schultz reported from New Delhi and Iqbal Kirmani from Pulwama, Kashmir.