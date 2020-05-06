Karan Johar announces he's ready to try father roles in movies

Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most iconic filmmakers. However, his performance period did not go as planned, as his recent release Bombay Velvet and Welcome To New York did not impress the public. In fact, even Karan sees the fun side and often jokes about it.

Taking the joke forward, Karan shared a selfie on social media yesterday, informing all risky filmmakers that he is available to act in his films. The image caption read: “I know my performance period was scarier than the current virus, but there is no harm in waiting for a second chance! So, I have an announcement to make for all enterprising casting directors, for all risk-taking filmmakers, for critics with a high pain threshold, and for easy-going audiences! I am available for parent roles! (At 48 with a poor record, I promise I can't afford to be selective). "

Isn't that so funny?

On the job front, Karan Johar was supposed to be filming for his dream Takht project right now, however, the coronavirus pandemic has postponed shooting indefinitely.