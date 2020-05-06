Karan Johar and her children are back with another adorable video

Karan Johar is one of Bollywood's most beloved filmmakers. Millions of followers follow him closely on social media and his witty posts are a hit with each other. During the shutdown, Karan took to Instagram to share videos of her children like never before. He glanced at the hilarious bond he shares with them as they discuss their eating habits, clothing, and everything in between. The director published another video today where he is having fun with his children. This time, Yash and Roohi Johar are in the bathroom with Karan.

Karan is preparing to take a dip in his bathtub for the first time, as he reveals that he has never used it before.

Yash is seen turning on the tap to fill the tub, while Roohi is seen in conversation with her dearest father.

