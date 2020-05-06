Kandi Burruss uploads a new episode of her series "Speak On It,quot; on YouTube

Last Sunday, RHOA fans didn't get a new episode of their favorite show, but this didn't stop Kandi Burruss from uploading a new episode of it. Talk about it series on your social media account. Check it out below:

‘Although we didn't have a new episode of #RHOA last Sunday, I still did a #SpeakOnIt. Watch it now on #KandiOnline on YouTube! "Kandi captioned her post.

A follower posted this: "I think it's true! The energy wouldn't have been 100% the same. But we know you're not a punk."

Another commenter said, "I promise you, if Todd's mother was still alive and somehow treated you close to how your mother is shown to do it … you wouldn't like … EVERYTHING … especially if you are a Taurus woman. "

Someone else posted this message on Kandi's YouTube channel: ‘When you put family members before your husband, it says a lot about who you put first in marriage, I mean, are you married to Todd or your mother? It is not ordained by GOD, no one should come before your husband. How many seasons are we going to continue to see your mother despising your husband? I mean you have the prenup, do you still feel like he's an opportunist? Has he not shown his loyalty to you? The story is getting old with your mother looking down on Todd, sorry. "

Another follower said: "I am not married and I feel that in any relationship you should always have the support of your wife / husband and you should not allow anyone to speak ill of your relationship period." The wrong is wrong and the right is right! Kandi should find more time to balance everything in her life, family, etc. ❤ As a single mother, you should enjoy those precious moments with your children and family! Mama Joyce needs to relax when it comes to Todd! "

A fan believes the following: "I really think you are amazing Kandi, but being overprotective and caring about your child means respecting them and their spouse. It shouldn't just be 'what it is'. I'm sure I wouldn't appreciate being treated like this. It grows old I love you! & # 39;

What do you think of what Kandi has to say?



