Kandi Burruss is not here for Nene Leakes saying that therapy has started after the RHOA meeting

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion has yet to air, but the ladies are already chatting about what happened during filming. After Nene Leakes revealed that she had decided to receive therapy due to the trauma of being attacked by women, Kandi Burruss wants fans to remember what her co-star said.

The RHOA meeting was held online, but it certainly had as much drama and shocking moments as any other meeting if you ask Andy Cohen who called the show's meeting the Super Bowl Bravo.

It was revealed that Nene left multiple times during filming and ultimately did not return.

The Glee student recently revealed that she is seeking therapy.

He explained to Jennifer Williams in an Instagram Live session: "I have had a phone call with the therapist. We have not seen each other in person because we cannot, due to the quarantine. But I felt very traumatized. I think, many times, the People see the outside hard and really don't know that sometimes it hurts inside like everyone else. The trauma I experienced in the past few days, I felt it was really time to see someone. "

Kandi turned to her YouTube series Speak On It to share her thoughts on Nene's claims.

Burruss explained that Nene was going face to face with the ladies. She believes her co-star is on a damage control tour.

She wants viewers to remember that Nene said that when it came to the meeting, she was ready to read them all.

& # 39; When you hear that BS, I want you to remember how he told the world that he was going to read to us, that he was going to drag these b *****, he was going to let these b ***** have it, oh, she's the queen … She called us all kinds of bitches before the show … But then, 'Oh, they bothered me, oh, I had to stop because they bothered me. They were attacking me. Oh, I need advice before they attacked me. "Boy please! I feel like they blamed us for their departure, and I don't think it's us. I'm just going to say that."

Ad

Do you think Nene is being genuine?



Post views:

0 0