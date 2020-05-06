Kandi Burruss brings the drama in new photos in a revealing outfit featuring a plunging neckline: Husband's day Todd Tucker got brighter

Kandi Burruss knows how to make the drama look good effortlessly, and she doesn't need much help either.

The Xscape diva took to social media where she posted a stunning photo of her cleavage outfit she chose for the Atlanta Real Housewives Season 12 reunion show, which will be virtual this year due to the coronavirus.

Todd Tucker's wife looked stunning in a statement-making creation: a sexy jumpsuit with see-through front panels that revealed she'd paid a lot of money for the cleavage.

The tight number made it possible for all of Kandi's curves to be in view.

One supporter said this: "Putting all drama aside, let's take a moment and appreciate this beauty! 💕Kandi you looked amazing and the fact that you had no mua or stylist unlike the rest of the women, really shows that you are just natural 😍. "

Another commenter stated: “#kandi You look better when you do it yourself, Chile! 🙋‍♀️👏🏻👏🏻🔥🔥❤️🙌✌🏼 ”

One reviewer shared: “For some reason, this all feels so false! No one keeps it real on this show, and I used to be a real superfan! "

This sponsor wrote: "You did a great job with your makeup 💄 you still killed!" I am supporting you all the way. I love you @kandi 👸🏽 ♥ ️ Oh yeah and for your information please follow my advice and keep Porsha close at hand. Look at her and Kenya. Throughout this season she has been acting as if the drama has ended with @thekenyamoore, and it seems like every time someone went against Kenya this season, she was so eager to be on the opposite extreme and go against her. It's sad, I know reality TV is mostly drama, but that doesn't mean it should be fake and not authentic. 💯 "

A fight started after a person said, "Please take your advice? Lmaooo, that's funny. You're commenting like you know these people personally … fun."

The fan replied: "I am a person just like them. I don't adore the ground these celebrities like you walk on. She sees my comment well, and she doesn't, that's also fine. Why are you so crazy internally? No It's so serious. Poor baby needs a hug. 😢🤗 It won't give you the energy you want for your miserable soul. Do something productive, like being a mother or finding a man. I know that during this time it's difficult with the virus shit but I have faith. He loses that hateful energy, and he will come 😘😘 now YOU take my advice and be careful when you choose fights. Especially this way, don't bite yourself little sister. 😉 "

Ad

Kandi wins again.



Post views:

0 0