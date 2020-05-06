Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals she weighed 93 pounds, was addicted to Valium

Just when you thought Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed everything one could know about it, does it again.

When she joined Chris Soules& # 39; season The Bachelor she let people in on her dry sense of humor, before revealing a more emotional side as the lead in the upcoming season of High school. Later, she maintained a consistent figure in the lives of Bachelor Nation fans through her podcast. Off the vine, where he talked about everything and everything under the sun. And now, in his latest effort, a YouTube show called 9 to wineThe 34-year-old woman was sincere about the ups and downs and made her the person she is today.

In her inaugural episode, the podcast presenter delved into her entire life story, beginning with her childhood. She recalled being a "drama queen,quot; from a young age, which was one of the first signs that she was destined to do "great things."

From her teens onward, the star tried to succeed as a dancer in Vancouver, while working small jobs as a waitress. Kaitlyn said she "had no idea,quot; what was keeping her going, but she finally got her big break when she got a gig as a dancer for the Canadian Soccer League.