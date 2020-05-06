Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals she weighed 93 pounds, was addicted to Valium

Just when you thought Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed everything one could know about it, does it again.
When she joined Chris Soules& # 39; season The Bachelor she let people in on her dry sense of humor, before revealing a more emotional side as the lead in the upcoming season of High school. Later, she maintained a consistent figure in the lives of Bachelor Nation fans through her podcast. Off the vine, where he talked about everything and everything under the sun. And now, in his latest effort, a YouTube show called 9 to wineThe 34-year-old woman was sincere about the ups and downs and made her the person she is today.
In her inaugural episode, the podcast presenter delved into her entire life story, beginning with her childhood. She recalled being a "drama queen,quot; from a young age, which was one of the first signs that she was destined to do "great things."
From her teens onward, the star tried to succeed as a dancer in Vancouver, while working small jobs as a waitress. Kaitlyn said she "had no idea,quot; what was keeping her going, but she finally got her big break when she got a gig as a dancer for the Canadian Soccer League.
Kaitlyn joked that she thought she "peaked,quot; with her CFL job and that it all went "downhill,quot; from there.
Little did she know that in the coming months she would give up her dance career to live with a hockey player in Newfoundland, far from everyone she knew and loved. "I didn't even realize he was a desperate romantic who would do anything for love. That was what led me to The Bachelor, maybe that was my way and I didn't even know it yet ", he reflected.
Although her new life in the somewhat foreign country was "very difficult,quot;, she agreed to advance further when her boyfriend signed a team in Germany. She said: "Everything in me told me to follow my heart … but a small part of me died every day because I was not doing what I liked to do. And I think that was really difficult for me and I think it would be really hard for anyone to lose that part of passion in their life, just to follow someone else's dream. "
She finally realized that life in Germany with her hockey player boyfriend was not meant to be, because she felt she had "completely lost,quot; who she was by being there.
She returned to her parents' house when she was just 27 years old and then sought treatment for depression. Kaitlyn revealed that when she entered the doctor's office she felt that "she had nothing and that life was over for me."
"I have given up all my hopes and dreams and that the love of my life is now gone," he said of his state of mind at the time. Revealing these thoughts to the doctor, he placed her in Valium, although she said she was not aware "of what she would do to me."
At first, he said the drug was "excellent," but soon it began to show alarming behavior. "I had become addicted to Valium and weighed about 93 lbs. And that's when someone had to shake me up and say you can't live like this, it's not you," Kaitlyn recalled. "I will never forget my mother walking into the room in the middle of the night with YouTube videos of people hypnotizing saying, 'You're happy, you're going to be fine,' and she just played it in my ear while she slept." .
Years have passed and Kaitlyn can now say that she came out of that dark moment in her life having learned an important lesson: "You cannot make another person responsible for your own happiness."
Not long after, she would be introduced to the world in the Chris Soules season The Bachelor And the rest is history.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
