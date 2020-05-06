Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick surprised by VOD launch of & # 39; Trolls World Tour & # 39 ;, demand bonuses

WENN

According to reports, to the & # 39; main voice stars & # 39; from the sequel to & # 39; Trolls & # 39; They weren't told in advance that the animated movie would skip theaters and be released directly on VOD.

Up News Info –

The owners of the theaters were apparently not the only ones shocked by NBCUniversal's decision to release "Trolls World Tour"directly on demand. Words are the film's" main voice actors ", including Justin Timberlake and Anna KendrickThey were taken by surprise with the on-demand release of the animated film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast was not informed prior to the March 16 announcement that the film would skip theaters and be released directly on VOD. The movie went on sale for $ 19.99 on VOD on April 10, the same day it was scheduled to hit theaters.

%MINIFYHTML92309f00f783351602dcaa402cedbefc14%

Now, according to reports, the stars are demanding that they be paid the bonuses that they would have received if the movie opened in theaters. Overall, the actors would earn bonuses once the film wins $ 350 million at the worldwide box office.

As Universal bragged about the impressive gross $ 100 million the film has earned since its release, the stars are still seeking the compensation they agreed to when they signed the film years ago. However, unlike "relatively transparent box office numbers," studios are not required to share numbers on demand.

Meanwhile, industry veterans think the film will never have a dime, considering that the on-demand release doesn't cater to fans in countries where demand isn't big business yet. "They probably overstated it," says Hal Vogel of Vogel Capital Management. "But like most people in the business, they haven't been very successful in the last two or three months, so any ray of sunshine helps."

Prior to this, NBCUniversal angered AMC Theaters after CEO Jeff Shell said, "As soon as theaters are reopened, we hope to release movies in both formats." This prompted AMC Theaters to ban the future of all Universal movies if the studio goes ahead with this model.