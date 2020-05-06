Justin Bieber posts a sweet happy birthday message to his "brother,quot; Chris Brown along with retro photos of their first meeting!

It's no secret that Justin Bieber greatly admires Chris Brown and has proven it over and over again, every time he defends or praises him on social media. With that said, you couldn't have missed a chance to wish Chris a happy birthday!

Chris is now 31 years old and is celebrated by his millions of fans, close family and friends.

Among all these people, there is also Justin, who has been admiring Chris for a long time, long before they became friends.

So he turned to social media to share a really sweet post dedicated to the birthday boy.

Justin decided to post some flashback photos that showed him when he was a young teenager posing with his idol at the time, now a friend!

It's safe to say that this year, all the good wishes shared online are more special than ever due to quarantine!

After all, people are isolated, so Chris doesn't get many "Happy Birthdays,quot; in person!

Justin showed him some love in a sweet message to which he also attached a couple of photos from when he was just 14, and he met Brown for the first time.

Furthermore, he also posted a more recent photo from last year in which Chris can be seen with his arm around Justin in a playful lock.

As for the legend, it says: Feliz Happy birthday brother! From a young age your music has inspired me! My first video to get a million views on YouTube was when I sang your song "¡Contigo!" You will always have a very special place in my heart! (I am) I am so grateful to be your friend and brother! "

Chris really appreciated Justin's sweet post, so he quickly responded in the comments with, "I LOVE YOU DEATH LIL BROTHER (5 Red Heart Emojis)."



