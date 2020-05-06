Julianna Margulies shares rare ER photo honoring George Clooney

Julianna Margulies it was for 10 cc of nostalgia to wish friend and old cost George Clooney a happy birthday.
Margulies, who is new to the social media platform, went to Instagram to wish Clooney a happy birthday with a photo of her last regular appearance in the series on ER. Clooney and Margulies, both original cast members in the long-running medical drama, played crossover lovers Doug Ross and Carol Hathaway in ER. Clooney left in the fifth season, Margulies followed him at the end of the sixth season when his character left Chicago to meet Doug in Seattle. Clooney's appearance was kept a secret from almost everyone.
To achieve the surprise appearance of Clooney, executive producer John wells He said he convinced producer Warner Bros. to give them a private jet to get to Seattle and film the scene with a small crew. Clooney told EW apart from Margulies that no one in the cast knew about it. "I think the only people they knew were Julianna, John Wells, our director of photography, our sound expert and a shake," said Clooney.
Wells kept the movie.ER It was filmed at that time ¬, at home with him to protect the secret. It was never in the script. NBC did not see the scene until it aired.
"Happy birthday to my sweet friend George Clooney. This photo was taken just after we filmed our last scene together in Seattle for #ER," Margulies captioned the photo, including the hashtags: #staysafe #dontdrinkbleach #dontinjectlysol #listentoscience.
Both Margulies and Clooney eventually as their ER characters for the show's last season in 2009.
%MINIFYHTMLfb2236eaa4367909b917e94a88d117d215%