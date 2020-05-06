Julianna Margulies shares rare ER photo honoring George Clooney

Julianna Margulies it was for 10 cc of nostalgia to wish friend and old cost George Clooney a happy birthday.

Margulies, who is new to the social media platform, went to Instagram to wish Clooney a happy birthday with a photo of her last regular appearance in the series on ER. Clooney and Margulies, both original cast members in the long-running medical drama, played crossover lovers Doug Ross and Carol Hathaway in ER. Clooney left in the fifth season, Margulies followed him at the end of the sixth season when his character left Chicago to meet Doug in Seattle. Clooney's appearance was kept a secret from almost everyone.