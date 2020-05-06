Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for gallstone infection – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) – Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, but plans to participate in the court's arguments over the phone on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old judge underwent nonsurgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign condition of the gallbladder, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

He is resting comfortably and hopes to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.

Ginsburg participated in the court phone arguments on Monday and Tuesday. She initially sought medical attention on Monday, when gallstone was first diagnosed.

She has been treated four times for cancer, the most recent in August, when she underwent radiation for a tumor in the pancreas.

His most recent hospitalization was in November, when he spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital with a probable infection after suffering from chills and fever.

The fragile-looking liberal icon also recovered from lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018. Her recovery from that surgery forced her to lose the court's arguments for the first time since she became a judge in 1993, named by President Bill Clinton.

She has been doing her regular training with a personal trainer in court, even when the judges have canceled the court's arguments in favor of the phone sessions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg has said he would like to serve until he is 90 years old, if his health allows.

