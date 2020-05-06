Jonathan Rhys Meyers signs for management with Artist International Group – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Golden Globe winner for his performance as Elvis Presley in the miniseries Elvis and nominated for The Tudors, has signed for management with Artist International Group. Meyers will soon be seen starring in the CJ Entertainment remake. Hiding place and as Sir James Brooke in director Michael Haussman's historical feature film Rajah.

Meyers most recently appeared in the fourth and fifth seasons 4 of Michael Hirst's Emmy-winning historical drama Vikings. Meyers also recently starred in the WW2 movie in German and English by director Harald Zwart, The twelfth manand alongside James Caan and Rosanna Arquette in the Amanda Sthers movie Holy lands for Studio Canal.

Throughout his career, Meyers has worked with acclaimed directors such as Ang Lee, Oliver Stone, Woody Allen, JJ Abrams, Julie Taymor, and Neil Jordan on films that include Ride With The Devil, Match Point, Mission: Impossible III and I want to be like Beckham.

Founded by CEO David Unger, Artist International Group has offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Hong Kong with talented clients including Michelle Yeoh, Anil Kapoor, Gong Li, Tom Welling, Patrick Bruel, and clients of writers / directors, among they Amanda Sthers, Tony Kaye, Michael Haussman, Francesco Carrozzini and Roger Avary.

Meyers continues to be represented by attorney Peter Sample.