John Cena moves tears to young cancer patient with surprise home visit

Facebook

The actor from & # 39; Bumblebee & # 39; Surprise a young fan who is battling cancer in stage four as he personally delivers autographed merchandise and memorabilia to the boy's home.

Up News Info –

John Cena made super fan David castleThe seventh birthday is one to remember when he paid a special visit to the boy as he battles cancer in stage four.

The 43-year-old wrestler-turned-actor visited David at his home in Odessa, Florida, in association with the Make-A-Wish Foundation after his story moved him.

The "Bumblebee"Star was wearing a mask and gloves when she entered the house in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, and according to her mother, Tammy Miller, the young man was "crying with emotion" throughout the visit.

%MINIFYHTMLe00bae96b4858f610bb51c6f34f143a314%

"This was truly the most incredible gift my son could have had," said Miller of Cena, who brought along products like championship belts and autographed memorabilia, including programs and bobbleheads.

She later headed to the site with photos of her son and the wrestling star, including a moving photo of Cena hugging David.

"My sweet boy … I am more than blessed," the snap captioned.

Officials from the Make-A-Wish Foundation told the American television show "Today"that Cena visited more than 600 children struggling with various health conditions as part of the organization's campaign.

David's family currently has a crowdfunding page on the GoFundMe website to help him cover his medical expenses. Donations can be made here.