Joe Kennedy responds to Cambridge police account unholy tweet

Representative Joe Kennedy III has responded to the tweet sent "inadvertently,quot; from the official Cambridge police account, who called him "another liberal jerk."

In an interview with WCVBKennedy said they have "called it worse,quot; and that it is not a big deal.

Superintendent Jack Albert, who has worked for the department for more than 30 years, took responsibility earlier this week and apologized for the tweet, saying he intended to post the tweet from a personal account.

the cheep, who said, "Another liberal jerk (——) who happens to be better than (sic) the clown he's up against. Sad for us," in full, was in response to this WCVB tweet:

Kennedy: state of the distribution of EPP in the United States & # 39; shameful & # 39; https://t.co/EnhHr4jqUp – WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) May 3, 2020

"I wish it did not happen. The individual apologized sincerely and profusely," Kennedy said.

He and Albert spoke on the phone Tuesday morning, the news station reported.

"They called me worse and it will probably be later today, so it's not a big deal from my perspective," added the congressman.

The department had removed the tweet, but other users took screenshots and reappeared on the social media platform.

In your apology aired on Monday, Albert called the incident "regrettable." He apologized to Kennedy, as well as to Senator Ed Markey.

"As a 32-year-old member of the Cambridge Police Department, and someone who grew up in the city of Cambridge, I know the high standards that the Cambridge police are expected to uphold in the community," he said. “Those expectations legitimately increase with someone in my executive position, on and off duty. … I, not the department, deserve the criticism that has been leveled at the Police Department in the last 24 hours. "

Superintendent Albert is subject to disciplinary action in accordance with Department policy and procedures. Pursuant to Massachusetts General Law, the Department would be restricted from disclosing any specific disciplinary action involving such personnel matters. – Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 4, 2020

The Department he also apologized for the previous topic.

"These actions do not reflect the professionalism that we as a department pride ourselves on and want to sincerely apologize to the congressman and the people to whom the statement was addressed." apology from the department said. "The department will take appropriate action in response to this unfortunate incident."

The department's use of social media accounts has now been restricted to its director of communications and media relations, he said.