Joe Biden, Tara Reade and the logic of power

There are many things in the historical and contemporary record that we know about Joe Biden and his relationship to women and feminist causes. There are many women who have accused him of touching inappropriate and unwanted, an inclination of his that has been widely documented. There is long-standing support for the Hyde Amendment against abortion, a position that was recently forced to change after sustained pressure from feminist activists during the first months of his presidential campaign. There was his attempt, while the Affordable Care Act was being debated, to deny people Contraceptive Coverage There was her embarrassing treatment of Anita Hill during Clarence Thomas Supreme Court confirmation hearings, for which to this day she has only offered a tepid apology, one that Hill is Not satisfied with.

There is their role in defending tough crime policies, not to mention their will to gut Social Security and Medicare. There is, as Biden himself and many of his supporters would respond, the Violence Against Women Act, which he defended, but which was inextricable by the drive towards increasing criminalization. Like Diana Moskovitz wrote in Up News Info, "(T) here is an alternative VAWA narrative that is also part of Biden's legacy: he linked vital supports for victims of domestic violence to an endless expansion of the prison state."

In my opinion, all of this should have been reason enough to put Biden aside during the primaries, like a retrograde relic that has been consistently unable and unwilling to meet the demands of the moment. But none of these factors seemed to matter to Democratic Party operatives and a wide swath of party voters, who despite all the evidence of their inadequacy he anointed Biden as the man to defeat Donald Trump in November. This is in part why it is so depressing now, as we inevitably approach what will literally be a life-and-death choice, that we find ourselves in a situation where we will choose from a man who has been credibly accused of sexual assault. by a former staff member and a man who has been credibly accused of rape, sexual assault, or extreme sexual harassment by more than a dozen women.

Women have often been asked to drop assault allegations in the name of political expediency.

This does not mean that the choice is not obvious or is not easy to make. I recognize the bets. "It's the stuff of feminist nightmares," as Rebecca Traister celebrated in NY magazine, a bargain of the devil with which many of us are familiar. After all, women, at least those of us with feminist politics, have often been asked to cast aside assault allegations when made against prominent Democratic men, in the name of political expediency. For all that we are supposedly experiencing at a time when addressing sexual assault is an urgent priority, the ugly reality is that we find ourselves instead in an eternal repetition of the past.

In March, Tara Reade, a former Biden employee, alleged that Biden had sexually assaulted her in 1993. Reade had already been on the record last year, along with several other women, recounting that while working in his office, Biden, in his words"She used to put her hand on my shoulder and run her finger around my neck," and that her staff had retaliated against her when she refused to serve drinks at an event. Her new account now expanded on what was easy to read as a form of assault sexual harassment.. Reade's sexual assault allegations were initially met with silence or skepticism, including by course feminists who were eager to question their allegations. "Reade's story is troublesome" wrote the NationJoan Walsh, pointing out the inconsistencies on his account, as well as a past Medium post from Reade in which he brilliantly wrote about Vladimir Putin, which is strange and striking, but doesn't disqualify on his face. But, Walsh wrote, "Reade's changing stories" were the "big problem, as they would be for anyone claiming to be a victim of crime." (That is, as anyone familiar with sexual assault knows, not precise.) The New York Times opinion columnist Michelle Goldberg I take a similar line, although less skeptical. "Reade seems almost designed in a laboratory to inspire skepticism in mainstream Democrats, both because her story continues to change and because of her strange public cult of Russia's President Vladimir Putin," Goldberg said. wrote at Times, before adding that she "was left with doubts: doubts about Biden and doubts about the charges against her". The not-so-subtle message: only perfect victims are worth believing.

Initially I was silent on Reade's allegations, which were initially broadcast in an uncut podcast interview, without backing of careful and comprehensive reports that would deny or strengthen your claims. The lack of that documentation made me feel uncomfortable, given that, as my colleague Emily Alford prophetically noted, that absence "prepared her for more vitriol, and for her story to be cunningly politicized, both by the left and by the right." But in the last few days, there have been more reports, notably for Business Insider, which corroborates Reade's account. According to Lynda LaCasse, a former neighbor, Reade tell her In the mid-1990s, Biden, in LaCasse's words, "lifted her skirt from her hand and dipped his fingers inside it." LaCasse, who counted Business Insider She is a Democrat who plans to vote for Biden and added: "She felt like she had been assaulted and really didn't feel like there was anything she could do."

He's calling Reade a liar, with a superficial glitter from MeToo

Biden, who for weeks had refused to comment on Reade's allegations, aside from statements by his staff that the "allegations are false," has now been forced to respond, and did so on Friday in a long statement published on Medium, as well as a appearance on MSNBC Good morning joe in which he denied having sexually assaulted Reade. His claims, Biden wrote in the statement, are "false" and "never happened", and his story has a "growing record of inconsistencies" and "has changed repeatedly in both small and large ways." In her statement, which runs for eight paragraphs before she finally addresses Reade's accusations, Biden offered her alleged feminists in good faith, especially the passage of the Violence Against Women Act, as positive proof that she would never attack anyone. . Women, he wrote, "should be listened to, not silenced." Then he added: "Your stories should be subject to proper investigation and scrutiny."

Biden has the right to defend himself. But his strategy is revealing, as he's using an old and updated playbook, which is often used by powerful men. He's calling Reade a liar, but with a superficial MeToo glow: a liar we now have to listen to. In a post-Harvey Weinstein setting, the call to take sexual assault seriously is a mantra, but it seems to stop at the precise moment that it collides with political need. Biden here it is, like Melissa Tour Grant wrote at New republic, "Leaning towards feminism" as a shield. How else to explain the fact that you are calling a lot of prominent female Democrats, including Stacey Abrams, Kirsten Gillibrand and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, to form your defense, and to use talking points of his campaign which emphasizes, against much of his record, that "he has been a fierce advocate for women." He is saying, let's continue, friends, nothing to see here; Let's get past this annoying problem and focus on the only problem that matters: getting Donald Trump out of office.

I don't know if Reade's account is true, although it seems credible to me. But what I do know is that we did not have to be here, in this place we have found ourselves over and over again, forced to swallow our displeasure in the service of a defective man, which is our best option only in comparison. . The fact that we meet here is a reminder that our options remain limited, the terrain of what is possible limited by the logic of cold hard power. But we'll eat that shitty sandwich, even if we don't like it. Isn't that, after all, what we have always done?