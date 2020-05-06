Joanna Gaines says it wasn't love at first sight for her and Chip Gaines

Still, there was something about Chip that "intrigued,quot; her.

"All the ideas and dreams he had for himself were anything but ordinary, and he spoke about the world around him through the lens of untapped potential," he continued. "When Chip finally stopped talking, if only to take a breather, I found myself wanting to fill the silence with my own plans and dreams. Ideas that I kept close and half afraid for not having what I had." It would take to make them come true. Dreams that I knew required the heart of a risk taker, a quality that I long considered I simply didn't possess. Somehow those aspirations felt real, achievable even in the company of Chip. "

The couple married in 2003, and they continued to bring this risky mindset to their exchange business. While Joanna admitted that she may have had some initial concerns about her projects, she found that "I actually enjoyed the challenge of proving my first impressions were wrong."

The same turned out to be true with his farm. In her note, Joanna wrote about how she had many reservations about the property. After all, the husband-and-wife duo already had a finished house and tending the 40 acres and needed renovations seemed like a lot of work (not to mention expensive). But after spending time there, he saw its potential and knew they could make it a home. Shiplap's boyfriends still live there with their five children: Duck, She, Duke, Emmie And baby Personal.