Joanna Gaines says it wasn't love at first sight for her and Chip Gaines

Joanna Gaines and Chip gaines They have been married for almost two decades. However, the 42-year-old designer didn't exactly fall in love with the fin of the 45-year-old house when they first met.
Joanna told the whole story of Magnolia JournalThe problem of the "risk,quot; of the summer.
"It wasn't love at first sight for Chip and me," the Fixer Upper star wrote in a note titled "Slow Yes,quot;. "On the one hand, I was usually drawn to guys who were calmer. By our first date, it was clear that Chip was anything but quiet. He was everywhere, talking about the business he had started, and these ideas he had, and how I was buying houses and going back and wondering if I was a little crazy. In my mind, I instinctively reviewed his penchant for risk and chatty nature as two reasons why he probably wouldn't go on a second date. "
Still, there was something about Chip that "intrigued,quot; her.
"All the ideas and dreams he had for himself were anything but ordinary, and he spoke about the world around him through the lens of untapped potential," he continued. "When Chip finally stopped talking, if only to take a breather, I found myself wanting to fill the silence with my own plans and dreams. Ideas that I kept close and half afraid for not having what I had." It would take to make them come true. Dreams that I knew required the heart of a risk taker, a quality that I long considered I simply didn't possess. Somehow those aspirations felt real, achievable even in the company of Chip. "
The couple married in 2003, and they continued to bring this risky mindset to their exchange business. While Joanna admitted that she may have had some initial concerns about her projects, she found that "I actually enjoyed the challenge of proving my first impressions were wrong."
The same turned out to be true with his farm. In her note, Joanna wrote about how she had many reservations about the property. After all, the husband-and-wife duo already had a finished house and tending the 40 acres and needed renovations seemed like a lot of work (not to mention expensive). But after spending time there, he saw its potential and knew they could make it a home. Shiplap's boyfriends still live there with their five children: Duck, She, Duke, Emmie And baby Personal.
Joanna and Chip have certainly taken great risks over the years. From building their business to launching their own network after their time on HGTV, the two have continued to chase new dreams. As for the fans who hope to follow in her footsteps, Joanna encouraged them to trust her intuition and instincts.
"Chip and I have already demonstrated in our own relationship what can happen when I let something grow on me instead of making a quick judgment or unshakable conclusion at first glance," he wrote. "Chip calls him my 'slow yeah' and I've learned to trust him above all in matters of both work and home."
To read the rest of Joanna's note, and Chip's note, see Magnolia JournalThe summer edition "Risk,quot;, available on May 8.
