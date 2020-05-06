Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert applaud President Trump for mocking late-night television ratings

WENN

The two hosts of the nightly show respond to Donald Trump's ridicule and say the president should focus on the coronavirus pandemic rather than television ratings.

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert they have hit the president of the United States Donald trump for focusing on your program's ratings when it should help Americans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Twitter-loving American leader turned to the social media platform on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 to praise the Fox News presenter. Greg Gutfeld for attracting more viewers than late night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallonand Kimmel, whom he called "nutty."

"Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, a Trump enemy who has come home," he tweeted. "His grades easily didn't beat the talent Stephen Colbert, the good guy Jimmy Fallon and the crazy 'ultimate delight' Jimmy Kimmel. Greg built his show from scratch and did a great job of doing it."

Kimmel responded to the president's tweet with a video criticizing the billionaire politician for focusing on television ratings at a time when tens of thousands of Americans were killed by Covid-19.

"This is what it feels like when the & # 39; President & # 39; of the United States attacks you personally," the clip captioned, before denouncing the leader of the United States for not focusing on helping citizens overcome the crisis. .

"I hope he wasn't talking about me", the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"The host joked, before continuing," I think this was another typo situation. I think what he meant on Twitter was: "I am completely devastated by the loss of life caused by this insidious virus." My thoughts go out to the families of those who have passed away. I pledge to spend every waking moment working to ensure that our medical workers have the support they need and that all Americans have access to testing. PS: congratulations to Greg Gutfeld. "

Colbert also responded by referring to Trump's comments that questioned how he got his job mocking the appointment of his son-in-law's president, Jared KushnerAs a key adviser and saying in his own video, "It's good to know that Trump stays focused on the ball during a crisis."