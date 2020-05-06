JetBlue can suspend service at 16 airports in the US. USA

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines have received permission from the US Department of Transportation. USA To temporarily suspend service at various US airports. USA Due to low travel demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Spirit Airlines and JetBlue will not be required to provide services at certain large hubs or central city airports that have abundant service from large airlines that use airports to provide connecting services," according to the US Department of Transportation. USA

JetBlue, Logan International Airport's largest airline, can now suspend service at 16 airports where demand is low, and Spirit can halt service at six airports as of September 30, according to the Department of Transportation. Previously, airlines were required to provide services to airports under the CARES Act.

"We thank the Department of Transportation for granting our waiver, which will give us maximum flexibility to adjust our schedules as necessary," JetBlue officials said in a statement. "This could range from no change to reduced flight to temporarily suspended service. We will share details about service plans in individual markets soon. ”

Here is a list of airports where JetBlue can stop serving passengers until the fall:

Atlanta (ATL)

Charlotte (CLT)

Chicago (ORD)

Dallas / Ft. Worth (DFW)

Denver (DEN)

Detroit (DTW)

Houston (IAH)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Minneapolis (MSP)

Nashville (BNA)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Phoenix (PHX)

Portland (PDX)

San Diego (SAN)

Seattle (sea)

Tampa (TPA)

In its request, JetBlue noted that the volumes of airline passengers in the US USA They've declined 97 percent in the week ending April 19, and US airlines. USA They have an average of 12 passengers per domestic flight.

On April 20, there were only eight passengers on a flight from Atlanta to Boston and four passengers on a flight from Boston to Atlanta, JetBlue noted, and six passengers on a flight from Boston to Detroit and two passengers on a flight from Detroit to Boston. . On April 23, a flight from Boston to Minneapolis and a flight from Minneapolis to Boston had two passengers, according to the airline.

JetBlue said it will continue to pay and provide benefits to all crew members working at affected airports until at least Sept. 30, under the terms of the CARES Act. The airline plans to closely monitor market conditions so that it can gradually resume service to cities when necessary.

Spirit, which also flies from Logan Airport, has permission to temporarily suspend service in Charlotte (CLT), Denver (DEN), Minneapolis (MSP), Phoenix (PHX), Portland (PDX), and Seattle (SEA).

